Alcohol Inspections Conducted in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

APRIL 23, 2019 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — During the even hours of Friday, April 19, Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections at businesses in Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

In total, 38 businesses were inspected, with 37 businesses passing the inspection. One business sold alcohol to a minor. All 38 businesses checked the minor’s ID.

The business which sold alcohol to a minor was:

El Agave Mexican Restaurant – Central City (checked ID, sold to minor)

Businesses which sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

NSP and other law enforcement agencies conduct these inspections throughout the state in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors. This operation was supported by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.