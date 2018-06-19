class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318611 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Alcohol Inspections Conducted in York, Polk Counties | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 19, 2018
Photo courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

GRAND ISLAND, NEB — On Friday, June 15, Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in York and Polk counties. This operation was made possible by a grant from Region V Systems.

In total, 26 businesses were inspected. Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

These are the businesses which failed the inspection:

Pump & Pantry #46 – York (checked ID, sold to minor)

Walgreens #10892 – York (checked ID, sold to minor)

Businesses which fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
