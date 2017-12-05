Alcohol inspections held in Buffalo, Sherman counties

Grand Island, Ne. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Buffalo and Sherman Counties on Friday, December 1,

In Buffalo County, 58 businesses were checked. Two sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 97%. All 58 businesses checked the minor’s ID. In Sherman County, four businesses were checked. All four checked ID and refused to sell alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%.

The businesses that sold alcohol to a minor were:

Smoker Friendly – Kearney

Sozo American Cuisine – Kearney

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and the clerks are cited for Procuring Alcohol for a Minor.

The inspections were conducted thanks in part to a grant for $2,640 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO)