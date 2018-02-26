Alcohol Inspections Held in Dawson County

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — During the evening hours of Friday, February 23, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.243 under the Strategic Prevention Framework PFS Grant, Region II Human Services, SAMHSA, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of ten businesses were checked. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 10%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID. The businesses included gas stations, liquor stores, grocery stores, bars, and restaurants.

The business which sold alcohol to a minor was:

Pizza Hut – Cozad

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and the clerks are cited for Procuring Alcohol for a Minor.