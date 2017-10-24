Alcohol Inspections Held in Polk, Seward, York Counties

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed alcohol inspections in Polk, Seward, and York Counties. A total of 61 business were checked in the three counties from October 20-21.

Twelve business were checked in Polk County with none selling alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 100%. In Seward County, 27 businesses were checked with four selling alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 85%. In York County, 22 businesses were checked with two selling alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 91%.

The businesses that sold alcohol to a minor were:

Huggy’s Place – Cordova

Gas N Snaks – Seward

Par 15 Lounge – Seward

Sparetime Lounge and Grill – Seward

Smokers Outlet – York

Chances R – York

Businesses that fail an inspection are reported to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and any clerk who sells alcohol to a minor is cited for Procuring Alcohol for a Minor. The businesses checked included restaurants, bars, convenience stores, liquor stores, golf courses, and hotels.

Law enforcement performs alcohol inspections to ensure businesses are complying with the state’s alcohol laws and to decrease youth access to alcohol. The compliance checks were conducted thanks in part to a grant from Region V Systems.