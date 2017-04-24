Alfred Corey III appointed to Ninth Judicial County Judgeship

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday appointed Alfred E. Corey III to the Ninth Judicial County Court of Nebraska

Corey, 43, is an associate attorney at Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott & Depue. Before his 7.5 years of practicing law in Nebraska, he served as the Assistant District Attorney for the Augusta, Georgia District Attorney’s Office.

Corey holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Dayton and a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida College of Law.

The 9th Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall Counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Grand Island, Nebraska.

The vacancy in the County Court in the 9th Judicial District is due to the retirement of Judge Phillip M. Martin, Jr effective January 31, 2017.