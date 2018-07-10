MAE SAI, Thailand – Thailand’s Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach have been rescued from a cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. Three ambulances, their lights flashing, were seen leaving the site of the flooded cave where rescuers have been involved in an all-out effort to rescue the members of a youth soccer team and their coach trapped deep within.
All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thailand cave
Courtesy/AP. An ambulance believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave heads to the hospital in Chiang Rai as divers continue to extract the remaining boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
