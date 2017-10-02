(AUDIO) All American Summer pickup delivered to Eustis winner

Hear KRVN’s Lana Green visit with American Summer winner Danielle Rieker of Eustis!

The KRVN All American Summer registrations came to an end Monday as the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was delivered to Danielle Rieker of Eustis. She was surprised with the truck and KRVN crew at the Elwood Public Schools where she is the Guidance Counselor. She said she was very shocked and suprised to learn she was the winner. The registrations were taken from KRVN business sponsors and at events around the state and into Kansas from May through September.