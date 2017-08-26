All invited to attend the Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo

Grand Island, Ne. – Electric line technicians from across Nebraska will take center stage as they compete in the fifth annual Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo Aug. 26 at the Nebraska State Fair’s Motor Sports Track in Grand Island. The event is an opportunity for spectators to see utility line technicians perform difficult tasks they complete on a daily basis.

The community is invited to watch more than 47 public power apprentice and journeyman line technicians vie for trophies by competing in a safe environment. Some of the events take place 40 feet high atop utility poles. The event is the ultimate venue for public power line technicians to demonstrate their skill and knowledge while competing for professional recognition.

“Nebraska’s electric lineworkers will compete in timed events that imitate real-life situations,” said Terri Dier, co-manager of the event. “The rodeo encourages teamwork and provides a better understanding of utility work for families and other spectators.”

The opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony. The competition will be approximately three hours longs 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Each of the hosting utilities are members of the Nebraska Power Association, the statewide organization of 166 locally owned electric utilities providing electric service across Nebraska. For more details, visit NELineRodeo.com.

The public is also invited to visit the NPA’s public power station. Hands-on activities and safety demonstrations will help fair attendees learn more about the electric industry Aug. 25-Sept. 4. For more information regarding booth activities, please visit the NPA fair booth website at NEPower.org/StateFair.