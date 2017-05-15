Seward gun thief faces 15 felony charges; case bound over to District Court

SEWARD – A Seward man facing 15 felony charges will have his case bound over to district court. Cody Shafer waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Seward County Court to 15 counts of Possessing or Receiving Stolen Firearms, Class 2A felonies.

According to court documents, Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies had been investigating the burglaries/thefts of two rural Seward residences from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31. Items reported stolen included: 18 shotguns, rifles and handguns; numerous handgun magazines and numerous various ammunition. Through the course of the investigation, there had been two arrests made of individuals directly involved in the burglaries/thefts of the two residences. After several interviews with another co-defendant, 18-year-old Kashia Graves, it was learned that Shafer was involved with the burglaries and had entered both residences and helped conceal the proceeds and profit form the burglaries/thefts.

A search warrant was obtained for Shafer’s residence on April 14. In the garage a sawed-off buttstock of a rifle was located and seized along with several ammunition. After an interview with Shafer, he confessed to being involved with the burglaries/thefts. After further investigation, several more sawed-off barrels of long guns were found in his residence. Shafer was then placed under arrest.

Shafer will appear in Seward County District Court for arraignment at 10:00 a.m., June 19.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this case as there are still numerous firearms missing. If anyone has any information that could assist our office in locating these firearms please contact Deputy Pilcher at 402-643-2359 or Seward County Crimestoppers at 402-643-3334.