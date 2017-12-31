class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281073 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Allmand Bros. adds second manufacturing shift in Holdrege | KRVN Radio

Allmand Bros. adds second manufacturing shift in Holdrege

BY Allmand Bros. | December 31, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Allmand Bros. adds second manufacturing shift in Holdrege

Increased demand for rental products allows Company to add to its team

Holdrege, NE (December 19, 2017) – Allmand Brothers, Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, announced the upcoming addition of a second shift to its manufacturing operations to support continued growth in the rental market.

Allmand attributes an increased demand for the portable equipment it produces to growth in the construction and special events industries. Adding another shift enables the Company to meet demand with the quality, durability and reliability the industry has come to expect from Allmand products.

“The growth we’re seeing in customer demand, coupled with Briggs & Stratton’s increased strategic focus on the rental channel, has brought us to the fortunate position of needing to add employees to our team – and we see that growth continuing,” says James Kaplinski, manager of operations at Allmand. “It’s an exciting time to work at Allmand.”

Allmand invites qualified community members seeking employment to view available positions and apply online, at www.allmand.com.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments