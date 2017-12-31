Allmand Bros. adds second manufacturing shift in Holdrege

Increased demand for rental products allows Company to add to its team

Holdrege, NE (December 19, 2017) – Allmand Brothers, Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, announced the upcoming addition of a second shift to its manufacturing operations to support continued growth in the rental market.

Allmand attributes an increased demand for the portable equipment it produces to growth in the construction and special events industries. Adding another shift enables the Company to meet demand with the quality, durability and reliability the industry has come to expect from Allmand products.

“The growth we’re seeing in customer demand, coupled with Briggs & Stratton’s increased strategic focus on the rental channel, has brought us to the fortunate position of needing to add employees to our team – and we see that growth continuing,” says James Kaplinski, manager of operations at Allmand. “It’s an exciting time to work at Allmand.”

Allmand invites qualified community members seeking employment to view available positions and apply online, at www.allmand.com.