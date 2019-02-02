Alyson Carlson’s art display provides respite to those at Good Samaritan

KEARNEY—CHI Health Good Samaritan welcomes a new artist display to its Walkway Gallery. Beginning Monday, February 4 through May, paintings featuring faith-based themes by Alyson Carlson are available for public viewing.

Alyson Carlson, who lives in Grant, Nebr., has been painting since she was a child.

“I’ve recently been searching to find God’s purpose for my life, and I feel inspired to paint ‘Faith Paintings.’ I especially love using rich elements of color and bold textures; adding His word by incorporating a Christian quote – from the bible, an inspirational quote or a favorite hymn into each piece,” says Carlson.

“The use of art in a hospital setting can be a powerful aid in the healing process. Even as we begin installing a new display, we’ll see visitors pause and look at the pieces, comment on them, and take a moment to escape from whatever worry brought them to the hospital,” says Randy DeFreece, director of the Good Samaritan Foundation and chairman of the Art Steering Committee. “Art can help reduce stress, change a negative mindset to a positive one, and provide a momentary distraction that allows us to recharge our emotions.”

The committee follows a competitive selection process using documented research criteria for art that supports healing in a hospital environment to choose the artists featured in the gallery. A new artist will display his or her works every four months. To submit art for consideration, please contact the Foundation at 308-865-2700.

The Walkway Gallery is a dedicated corridor connecting the main hospital to the West Tower at Good Samaritan. This gallery gives regional artists more than 90 feet of display space with lighting and security systems to professionally highlight their artistic works. It was developed as part of Good Samaritan’s Planetree philosophy of patient-centered healing.