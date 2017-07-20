class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248894 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Amber Alert in Omaha aided in capture of abductor | KRVN Radio

BY KRVN News | July 20, 2017
Amber Alert in Omaha aided in capture of abductor

An Amber Alert was issued in Omaha shortly before 5:30pm yesterday for an 8-year-old boy. The boy, Driver Smith, was reportedly taken by his father, 33-year-old Michael Westerholm. The suspect’s car was spotted at a Fremont gas station around 7:10pm and as Fremont Police responded, the suspect fled leading to a short pursuit. Westerholm was later taken into custody without incident and the child was found safe. Westerholm was previously arrested on July 5th accused of trespassing at an Omaha hospital.

