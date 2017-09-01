Amber Alert canceled for Omaha children

UPDATE: 2:24pm Amber Alert canceled. No immediate information on where the children were found. But, they were found safe.

This is an activation of the AMBER Alert System by Nebraska Law Enforcement.

Four children have been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for the children who were last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and are believed to be in danger. The children include Michayla Brummett, a 13 old female with Black hair that was last seen wearing Black Leggings. Miley Brummett, a 7 old, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Purple pants, White short-sleeve shirt. Kaleb Brummett, 12-years-old with Black hair that was last seen wearing Jeans. Michael Brummett is a 13 old male, with Black hair that was last seen wearing White Shorts.

The children may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown..

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michayla Brummett, Miley Brummett, Kaleb Brummett and Michael Bruplease call 911 or contact Omaha Police Department at 4024445636 immediately.