Amelia Earhart to speak in North Platte

Members of the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series will have the chance to fly around the world on Oct. 11. They will do it with Amelia Rose Earhart – the second speaker of the 2017-18 THLS season.

Her talk, “Around the World with Amelia,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Admission is a lecture series membership.

Earhart is best known for recreating the 1937 flight of her namesake, Amelia Mary Earhart, whose 28,000-mile flight around the world in a single engine aircraft became a symbol of determination, courage and empowerment for anyone who has ever decided to seek new horizons.

However, it is Amelia Rose’s current work that has been gaining recent headlines. The Jaycees named her one of their 2014 Ten Outstanding Young Americans for her service and dedication in exemplifying the highest level of cultural, economic and personal progress as one of the nation’s emerging leaders under 40 years old.

In doing so, Amelia Rose joined a distinguished list of previous recipients including Bill Clinton, Elvis Presley, John F. Kennedy and Wayne Newton.

Amelia Rose is president of the non-profit Fly With Amelia Foundation, which provides flight training scholarships to 16-18-year-old women across America.

She is also an active member of the Board of Directors at Wings Over the Rockies, Colorado’s Official Air and Space Museum and is currently working toward her multi-engine aircraft rating.

When not flying overhead, Amelia Rose can be seen on television. She appears each morning on Denver’s NBC affiliate, KUSA-TV, to report on breaking news and traffic. Amelia Rose also produces a weekly segment on STEM Education, which can be seen each Friday on Denver’s NBC TV station.

Amelia Rose is described as having a contagious enthusiasm for action and a raw and charming leadership style that is second to none.

Her presentation in North Platte will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Quality Inn and Suites. All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be received by Oct 4.

More information about the luncheon, the 2017-18 speaker lineup and memberships is available on the lecture series website: nptownhall.com. Season tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to every presentation, or by calling Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448.