American Red Cross Seeks Nominations of Local Heroes to Honor at Hy-Vee Heroes Game

Heroes from Nebraska and Iowa will be recognized during the November 24 game in Lincoln

Omaha, NE, October 10, 2017 — Do you know someone who has performed an extraordinary act of courage or dedicated countless hours to a special cause? The American Red Cross is looking for those unheralded and unselfish citizens who have gone above and beyond in their everyday lives.

A hero from both Nebraska and Iowa will be honored before a crowd at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln when the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes play in the Hy-Vee Heroes Game on Friday, November 24. Nominations for heroes are being accepted now through October 22 on the Red Cross Nebraska website. To nominate a hero, click here: Nominate a Nebraska Hero Here

People who are nominated to be a hero must be at least 18 years of age and live, work or go to school in either Nebraska or Iowa; however, their act of heroism or good deed need not have occurred in either state. Recipients will receive tickets to the game and on-field recognition. They also will have their name and hometown inscribed on the Hy-Vee Heroes Game trophy.