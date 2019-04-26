American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall Coming to Grand Island

Grand Island will be the Nebraska destination this 2019 Memorial Day weekend, to pay tribute to the service of all veterans, especially those whose service may have been unappreciated during the Vietnam War. The Veterans Club and Hall County Veterans Park will host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall that will be on display May 23rd thru May 27th, 2019.

The Traveling Tribute Wall stands 8’ tall and 360’ long and is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which recognizes over 58,000 men and women we lost in the Vietnam War, including seven from Hall County and 388 others from Nebraska.

There are over 200 volunteers helping to bring the Wall to Grand Island, which will be guarded 24 hours a day. The Wall will arrive at Bosselmans Travel Center at approximately 2:00pm on May 22nd. An escort will leave Bosselmans at 3:00pm to travel to the Untied Veterans Club, 1914 West Capital Ave, arriving at approximately 3:45pm. The route will begin on Hwy 281 to Old Potash Road, East to Webb Road, North to Capital Ave, and East to the United Veterans Club.

The Tribute Wall will be set up on May 23rd at 8:00am, along with the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park Flags going up at 1:00pm, and the opening ceremony beginning at 5:30pm.

Closing ceremony, in conjunction with the regular Memorial Day Program, will be at 11:00am, on May 27th. Patriotic music will begin at 10:00am, prior to the program.

The people of Grand Island have a long standing appreciation for the valor, service and sacrifice of Veterans and acknowledge the impact of their service on the lives of family, neighbors and friends. Grand Island’s history of veteran’s services is well documented. We appreciate those who served and never returned and many whose lives were forever altered from the Civil War, the War to end all Wars, WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as well as Gulf War deployments around the world to Iraq, Afghanistan and countless others by air, land, and sea in support of the United States.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall is a free, public event, staffed by volunteers around-the-clock, to provide a means for others to witness its display. Persons may visit the Wall 24 hours a day from noon on May 23rd until 3:00pm on May 27, 2019.

To volunteer or for more information on the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall, please call the Hall County Veterans Service Office at 308-385-5065.