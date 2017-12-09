Amphonphong sentenced in four cases on Friday

A series of cases for a 33-year-old Lexington man came to a conclusion Friday when Tony Amphonphong was sentenced in Dawson County District Court. The most serious of the four cases before the court stemmed from a two vehicle accident in a residential area of south Lexington on May 13, 2017. At the time, Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz said a pickup, driven by Amphonphong was traveling northbound when it struck the passenger side doors of an eastbound sedan, driven by a 51-year-old Lexington woman. Both were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. The woman was life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with what was considered to be life-threatening injuries at the time but, was later upgraded to stable condition. Amphonphong was treated and released. The preliminary investigation indicated Amphonphong accelerated before entering the intersection. Both vehicles were totaled.

At Friday’s sentencing, Dawson County Chief Deputy Attorney Kurt McBride said the victim suffered significant injuries that will affect her the rest of her life along with medical costs. He said her rehabilitation is ongoing and asked for a lengthy period of incarceration. Defense Attorney Brian Davis disagreed with the need of a lengthy sentence. He said his client is remorseful and expressed that he wished he could change what happened. District Judge Jim Doyle sentenced Amphonphong to 6 years to 6.5 years for Possession of a Stolen Firearm by a Prohibited Person, 6 years to 6.5 years for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, one year for Possession of Methamphetamine and 90 days for Willful Reckless Driving. Three other misdemeanor charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Amphonphong was sentenced in other cases. They include an incident on June 9th when Amphonphong was found sitting in a car just outside of his residence. Lexington Police officers contacted him on an arrest warrant and he was subsequently arrested on several charges. He was also arrested on April 6th for Possession of Methamphetamine. His fourth case involved an accident where Amphonphong apparently drove his vehicle into a parked vehicle.