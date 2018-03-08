Anderson and Herrarte Walks the Runway at Omaha Fashion Week – Student Night

Fourteen Nebraska 4-H’ers walked the runway during the 2018 Omaha Fashion Week – Student Night on Tuesday, February 27. Camille Anderson and Karla Herrarte applied and were selected to participate in the 4-H collection. “In order to be considered, garments must have been exhibited at the Nebraska State Fair and should be fashion forward, runway appropriate and display high quality construction,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

Student designers showed over 50 looks on the runway at Omaha Fashion Week’s fifth annual Student Night. The event included a runway show and started with a panel discussion with industry experts. The sold out audience of nearly 300 viewed collections from Nebraska 4-H, the Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, Nebraska FCCLA, Omaha’s Central High School, Omaha Burke High School, and Omaha South High School.

The 4-H collection includes fourteen garments from across the state. Featured 4-H members include:

Camille Anderson of Lexington – Dawson County

Karla Herrarte of Lexington – Dawson County

Ellie Babcock of Waverly – Lancaster County

Anne Bennier of Unadilla – Otoe County

Kali Burnham of Lincoln – Lancaster County

Mariah Dather of Bloomfield – Knox County

Piper Dather of Bloomfield – Knox County

Breauna Derr of Friend – Saline County

Alanna Fangmeier of Hebron – Thayer County

Audrey Glaubius of Wisner – Cuming County

Madison Huppert of Fall City – Richardson County

Kiersten Preister of Humphrey – Platte County

Cheyenne Ruhnke of Lindsay – Platte County

Matalie Wallin of Imperial – Chase County

Prior to the Fashion Show hair styling and makeup were done by the students of Xenon Academy.

Fashion Week took place at the Omaha Design Center (near TD Ameritrade Park). Omaha Fashion Week is the Midwest’s largest fashion week in the nation. “This was a great opportunity to feature the outstanding work of our 4-H designers at a regional level,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

Omaha Fashion Week provides a professional platform to showcase the work of regional independent fashion designers on a bi-annual basis. Student Night partners include UNL, Develop Model Management, the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, Omaha Public Schools, FCCLA, Xenon Academy and 4-H.