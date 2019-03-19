Anheuser-Busch Sending 100,000 Cans of Water to Nebraska to Support Flood Relief Efforts

Anheuser-Busch is sending two truckloads – more than 100,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to communities in Nebraska affected by record-high levels of flooding following a recent storm.

The emergency drinking water will be sent to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Eagle Distributing in Fremont, NE, who will work alongside Quality Brands of Omaha to distribute the water locally to those in need.

This donation will be transported from Anheuser-Busch’s Fort Collins, Colorado brewery, which joined the emergency drinking water program last year, to enable the brewer to support communities in need from coast to coast more quickly. Along with the company’s Cartersville brewery in Georgia, the Colorado-based brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can drinking water to be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

For over 30 years, Anheuser-Busch has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water for disaster relief efforts. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 80 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters nationwide.

