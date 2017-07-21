Animal experts warn Lincoln pet owners of coyotes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Animal experts say a coyote’s snatching of a small dog near Lincoln is a reminder to keep a close eye on pets in areas where coyotes may be wandering.

Steve Anderson saw his Yorkie, Jasper, snatched by a coyote last week on his acreage west of Lincoln. Anderson says he tried to chase after the coyote, but the animal disappeared into a cornfield with Jasper.

Animal Control manager Steve Beal says there have been about 35 reports of coyote sightings in the city since May. He says the group hadn’t received any reports of attacks on pets before Jasper.

Beal recommends people keep a close watch on their pets and to not let them outside unattended. He also says pet owners can carry a whistle to scare off coyotes.