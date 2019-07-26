Animal neglect under investigation in Dawson County

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of neglect that’s resulted in the seizure more than 100 animals. Sheriff Ken Moody says they were contacted around 10:25am Monday morning about the possible neglect of cattle. It led to the seizure of 6 calves, 1 bull and 9 cows that were taken off-site.

Further investigation led to a search warrant being served Wednesday at another property. That led to the seizure of 51 cows, 37 calves and 2 horses. Sheriff Moody says the investigation is continuing and no charges were filed as of Thursday afternoon.