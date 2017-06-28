class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244929 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 28, 2017
Animal rights group calls for halt to university research

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Ohio-based animal rights watchdog group wants a Nebraska university to permanently ban a team of researchers from experimenting on mice after the university self-reported a breach of research protocols in 2016.

Lincoln Journal Star reports that Stop Animal Exploitation Now called for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to take action on
Tuesday.

The demand stems from a university report to a government agency regarding a dispute between researchers and a veterinarian over the timely euthanasia of mice used in a study.

An investigation into the matter found unauthorized individuals were participating in animal-related activities, research was being done in an unapproved lab and researchers failed to follow animal well-being and post-procedure guidelines.

A university spokesman says corrective and preventative measures are now in place to prevent breaches in protocol.

