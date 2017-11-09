class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270915 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Animals, including turkeys, found in burning Omaha home

BY Associated Press | November 9, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Firefighters called to a house fire in south-central Omaha found more than two dozen of animals _ including seven turkeys.

Television station KETV reports that firefighters were called to the house at Orchard Avenue and 54th Street around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say no people were inside at the time, but crews found 15 chickens, three dogs, a cat and the turkeys. Firefighters say four chickens died in the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving.

Officials say the homeowner had a permit for all the animals.

The Nebraska Humane Society says the surviving animals were removed from the home for safekeeping.

