Anonymous donor gives $7M to Keith County Foundation | KRVN Radio

BY AP | June 28, 2019
OGALLALA, Neb. – An anonymous benefactor is giving $7 million to the Keith County Foundation Fund.

Officials say the gift announced Tuesday comes without restrictions.

The foundation fund is charged with enriching the quality of life in the western Nebraska county by supporting and strengthening nonprofit organizations. It makes grants in areas of human services, education, environment, art, culture, recreation and civic improvements.

Officials say a plan will be developed for how to spend the money.

