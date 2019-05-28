Anselmo-Merna graduate dies in rural Long Pine

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at the Anselmo-Merna Activities building in Merna for 18-year-old Logan Maring of Merna. Maring was a recent graduate of the school. He died last Wednesday following a shooting at a residence about 11 miles northwest of Long Pine. Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein says his agency received a call around 4:56pm Wednesday afternoon about a person suffering a gun shot wound. The Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Ambulance responded and shortly after arriving Maring was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Papstein says 27-year-old Nathan Yankowski, who lives at the residence, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Involuntary Manslaughter and Second Degree Assault. The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.