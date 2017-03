The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a rural Ansley man. Chief Deputy Adam Miller says it’s unknown when it occurred but, it was reported around 8:00am Wednesday about 9 miles south of Berwyn. A pickup, driven by 70-year-old Jerry L. Hallman, left the roadway and rolled down an embankment. Hallman was alone in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Broken Bow Fire and Rescue also responded.