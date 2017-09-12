Anti-hate resolution divides Lincoln residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An anti-hate resolution has created a philosophical split between some Lincoln residents, including several who believe in white nationalism and several who find it repugnant.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that all City Council members in attendance Monday voted in favor of the resolution that calls for a celebration of diversity and an intolerance of hate violence.

The resolution is a response to a recent surge of white supremacy and hate crimes.

Dan Kleve identifies as a white nationalist. He says the resolution will just create a safe zone for elite business managers that will control a consumer population without class, identity and race.

Former City Council candidate Lou Braatz says he’ll continue to make sure Lincoln is a city where racism, homophobia, bigotry and Islamophobia aren’t welcome.