Anti-Trump protesters clash with police in Omaha

BY Associated Press | March 26, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A rally near downtown Omaha in support of President Donald Trump saw the arrest of some who showed up to protest the president.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that at least three arrests were made Saturday as a small group of anti-Trump protesters showed up at the rally held on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse. The protesters held signs and flags, but were quickly intercepted by a line of police on bicycles and horses to keep the two groups separated. Chants shouted by the group where drowned out by shouts of “USA” from the rally crowd of about 200. The group of protesters dispersed soon after arriving.

Omaha police did not immediately return phone and email messages Saturday seeking more information on the arrests.

