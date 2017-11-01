class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269168 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Antique tractor recovered in Furnas County, one arrested | KRVN Radio

Antique tractor recovered in Furnas County, one arrested

BY KRVN News | November 1, 2017
Home News Regional News
Antique tractor recovered in Furnas County, one arrested
Courtesy/ Furnas County Sheriff's Office. Austin Hyke.

An antique tractor reported stolen in Furnas County earlier this year was recovered in October and one arrest was made.  On February 8, a man reported to the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office that his 1941 John Deere Model B tractor was taken from a rural Arapahoe farm. It was valued at $2,000. According to court information, the Sheriff’s Office received information in October on the location of the tractor in the rural Arapahoe area. It was recovered on October 12 and returned to the owner.

A 24-year-old Arapahoe man, Austin Hyke was arrested and is charged with Felony Theft by Receiving. His bond is set at 10% of $10,000 and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Furnas County Court on January 8, 2018 at 1:30 pm.

A second person also was cited in the theft according to the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office. The 23-year old Beaver City man is scheduled for arraignment on November 6 at 1:00 pm.

Hyke was previously convicted of  Criminal Mischief in a separate incident that occurred around March 7  in Furnas County. He was placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution of more than  $2,600,  which has since been paid in full according to court records.

 

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments