Antitrust regulators sign off on Cabela’s sale to Bass Pro

SIDNEY, Neb. – Cabela’s says federal regulators have ended their investigation into Bass Pro Shops’ $4 billion deal to buy the Nebraska-based chain.

Cabela’s said Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission signed off on the deal earlier this week.

Cabela’s shareholders will vote on the deal, which would pay them $61.50 per share, next Tuesday.

In addition to selling Cabela’s stores, website and catalog business to Bass Pro, the company plans to sell its credit card unit.

The deal is expected to close later this year. It’s not clear how many of the roughly 2,000 jobs based in Cabela’s hometown of Sidney, Nebraska, will remain afterward.

Privately held Bass Pro is based in Springfield, Missouri.