Apartment fire north of Lexington ruled accidental

Lexington, Neb. — An apartment fire 4 & 1/2 miles north of Lexington along Highway 21 was determined to be ‘accidental & electrical’ in nature. Deputy State Fire Marshal Alyssa Sanders says fire damage was contained to one unit of Apartment 76037. The entire four-plex sustained smoke damage.

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was summoned at approximately 9:00 a.m. CT and contended with bitterly cold, windy conditions. 15 to 20 firefighters went to the scene with equipment and an ambulance.

Two people who occupied apartment “C,” the fire-damaged apartment, escaped without injuries. Other residents were not at home when the fire occurred. A total of eight people who lived in three of the four apartments had to arrange for temporary living arrangements.

A person who lives apartment “B,” next to the one that burned, said she was not home at the time of the fire, but upon being notified of the fire, returned to her apartment to see if there was anything she could do. She said she was told that she should not enter her apartment.

American Red Cross volunteers helped those displaced from their apartments with immediate needs.