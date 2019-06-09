Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Gothenburg

News Release: Elizabeth F. Waterman, Dawson County Attorney
Gothenburg, Neb. — A Gothenburg couple, 53 year old Jill McCandless and her husband, 52 year old Jeff McCandless, were found deceased in their home Saturday evening as a result of an apparent murder-suicide.
The two were discovered by a relative who then contacted law enforcement. Jill McCandless was employed as a police officer with the Gothenburg Police Department at the time of her death.
Autopsies have been scheduled and the investigation is continuing. The Nebraska State Patrol is in charge of the investigation. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Gothenburg Police Department assisted at the scene.
The following story from the Gothenburg Leader is used with permission from Ellen Mortensen.
Gothenburg Mourns Officer Jill McCandless
Sunday, June 9, 2019
By Ellen Mortensen
Gothenburg, Neb. — The people of Gothenburg are in shock this morning as word spreads throughout the community of an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night involving City Police Officer Jill McCandless.
Nebraska State Patrol officers were dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. to McCandless’ home on 19th street. Upon arrival, the bodies of Jill and her husband, Jeff, were discovered.
Jill had served on the Gothenburg Police Department since 2010, becoming only the third woman on the force. Police Chief Randy Olson was not available for comment.