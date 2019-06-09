Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Gothenburg

News Release: Elizabeth F. Waterman, Dawson County Attorney

Gothenburg, Neb. — A Gothenburg couple, 53 year old Jill McCandless and her husband, 52 year old Jeff McCandless, were found deceased in their home Saturday evening as a result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The two were discovered by a relative who then contacted law enforcement. Jill McCandless was employed as a police officer with the Gothenburg Police Department at the time of her death.

Autopsies have been scheduled and the investigation is continuing. The Nebraska State Patrol is in charge of the investigation. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Gothenburg Police Department assisted at the scene.