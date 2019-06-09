class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389563 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Gothenburg

BY Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman -- Ellen Mortensen of the Gothenburg Leader | June 9, 2019
Courtesy/Gothenburg Police Officer Jill McCandless. Photo credit to Ellen Mortensen, Gothenburg Leader.
News Release: Elizabeth F. Waterman, Dawson County Attorney 

Gothenburg, Neb. — A Gothenburg couple, 53 year old Jill McCandless and her husband, 52 year old Jeff McCandless, were found deceased in their home Saturday evening as a result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The two were discovered by a relative who then contacted law enforcement. Jill McCandless was  employed as a police officer with the Gothenburg Police Department at the time of her death.

Autopsies have been scheduled and the investigation is continuing. The Nebraska State Patrol is in charge of the investigation. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Gothenburg Police Department assisted at the scene.

 

The following story from the Gothenburg Leader is used with permission from Ellen Mortensen.

Gothenburg Mourns Officer Jill McCandless      

Sunday, June 9, 2019    

By Ellen Mortensen             

Gothenburg, Neb. — The people of Gothenburg are in shock this morning as word spreads throughout the community of an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night involving City Police Officer Jill McCandless.

Nebraska State Patrol officers were dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. to McCandless’ home on 19th street. Upon arrival, the bodies of Jill and her husband, Jeff, were discovered.

Jill had served on the Gothenburg Police Department since 2010, becoming only the third woman on the force. Police Chief Randy Olson was not available for comment.

