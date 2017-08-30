Appeals panel sides with Lincoln in religious fliers lawsuit

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256772 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 30, 2017
OMAHA, Neb.  — In a split decision, a federal appeals panel has sided with the city of Lincoln in a civil rights lawsuit by a man who was arrested and convicted of trespassing for handing out religious leaflets outside an arena on public land.

Larry Ball appealed last year after a federal court in Lincoln granted the city’s request for summary judgment, ending Ball’s lawsuit.

The 80-year-old Ball sued after being found guilty in 2015 of two misdemeanor trespassing counts and fined $100. Ball maintains the area in front of the Pinnacle Bank Arena entrance is for public use and that the city violated his free-speech rights.

But two of a panel of three 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Tuesday agreed that the city’s policy restricting use of the plaza is reasonable.

