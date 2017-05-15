Applications open for Great Plains Leadership Institute

The Great Plains Leadership Institute (GPLI) offered by the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health is now accepting applications for people interested in becoming a leader in population health and health care.

This is the 13th year the year-long institute has provided a place for established and emerging leaders in the region to build and enhance leadership skills. Applications (www.greatplainsleadership.org) are due May 26, and the kickoff for classes is Oct. 2-5 in Nebraska City at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center.

The institute is designed for emerging, mid-level and senior leaders from the Great Plains Region – Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota – who play essential roles in keeping communities healthy.

Scholars come from governmental public health, insurance companies, community health centers, civic and elected positions, community-based organizations, the business community and more.

Clinicians and faculty interested in investing in their leadership skill set are encouraged to apply.

One recent graduate said, “The GPLI was an incredible experience and I am blessed to have been a part of it. My expectations were exceeded, not only about my own opportunity for growth, but at the open, honest and supportive environment the GPLI created for this to happen.”

The institute offers an enhanced curriculum separated into eight distinct competencies (https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/ophp/workforce/gpphli/curriculum/index.html):

· Owning your leadership identity;

· Valuing culture and differences;

· Developing others;

· Leading positive change;

· Influencing organizational culture;

· Creating effective partnerships;

· Building political savvy; and

· Interpreting complex systems.

Send all questions and application materials to Katie Brandert, institute director, kbrandert@unmc.edu, 402-552-7256.