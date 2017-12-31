Arapahoe man resolves misprison of felony charges

Arapahoe, Ne. — Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that 55 year old Anthony Todd Weverka of Arapahoe has agreed to resolve federal criminal charges currently pending against him by entering into a pretrial diversion agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office. Weverka was charged with knowing about a plot to abduct the Furnas County Sheriff but failing to disclose his knowledge of the details of the plot to law enforcement. It was further alleged in the indictment that Weverka had made false statements to the Furnas County Sheriff when he did make a partial disclosure of what he knew.

By entering into a pretrial diversion agreement, Weverka admitted he had committed the offense charged in the indictment and agreed to certain terms and conditions that, if satisfied, would result in the dismissal of the charges pending against him. The length of his term of probation is eighteen months and the agreement requires him to satisfy certain general and special conditions, among them the performance of fifty hours of community service.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nebraska State Patrol.