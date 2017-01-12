class="single single-post postid-208053 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Arby’s to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week | KRVN Radio

Arby’s to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week

BY Associated Press | January 12, 2017
Home News Regional News
Arby’s to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week
Courtsy/MGN. Arby's.

OMAHA, Neb. – Fans of venison in Nebraska can go from the end of deer hunting season this weekend to sandwich hunting season next week.

Arby’s says it will sell its venison sandwiches at two Nebraska stores next week because people in the state clamored for the creation after an initial offering elsewhere last fall.

Arby’s says the venison steak sandwiches will be offered at a restaurant in Lincoln near 55 and O streets starting on Wednesday, and a day later, an Omaha restaurant near 136th Street and Maple Road will start selling the item.

The restaurant chain says Nebraskans called, e-mailed and spoke out online most about wanting venison sandwiches after they were briefly sold at 17 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia during the fall.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments