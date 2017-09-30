Archway Conducts Volunteer Orientation

Kearney, Neb., September, 2017 – The Archway, Nebraska’s monument to the American spirit of adventure, will conduct a volunteer orientation session on Wednesday, October 4th beginning at 4pm. Volunteers have been integral to the Archway’s operations since the attraction opened in the year 2,000.

“Archway volunteers help us greet visitors from all over the world,” says Kellie Jo Risk, the Archway Volunteer Coordinator. “We help visitors to understand our history at the Archway and provide them with information about other attractions and activities in the area.”

During the orientation session, prospective volunteers will have a quick tour of the Archway’s historical exhibit and learn about the various roles that volunteers play in the organization. Archway volunteers learn about the history of our area and share that knowledge with visitors. Volunteers can help develop and present educational programs for student groups. They can assist with organizing and hosting special events. Volunteers also help in the Archway Shop and provide visitors with information about the Archway’s exhibit and grounds.

Volunteer scheduling at the Archway is flexible and volunteers can pick the days and times that work best for them. For information about the orientation session, call Kellie Jo Risk at the Archway at (308) 237-1000.

Since prehistoric times, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once known as the Great Platter River Road, has served as a migratory route across the continent. From the Oregon Trail era to today, the Archway’s family friendly exhibit brings the story of the Great Platte River Road to life. Walk the pioneer trails. See the Pony Express. Experience the Transcontinental Railroad. Hear stories of the Lincoln Highway. Both entertaining and educational, The Archway is a must-see adventure for visitors of all ages.