Archway Selected for 2018 Nebraska Passport Program

Kearney, Neb. – The Archway in Kearney, Nebraska, is pleased to announce that we have been selected to participate in the 2018 Nebraska Passport program sponsored by the Nebraska Tourism Commission. The Passport Program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations.

“Adventure is what the Archway is all about,” says Archway Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori. “We’re very happy to have been selected to be part of this program that encourages travelers to explore new territory and make new discoveries.”

The 2018 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 11 different categories, including animals, sweet treats and outdoors. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps. In 2017, 469 participants collected all 80 stamps. Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1. Pre-order passports and learn more about the program at NebraskaPassport.com.

Since prehistoric times, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once known as the Great Platte River Road, has been a significant travel route across the continent. From the Oregon Trail era to today, the Archway’s family friendly, historical experience brings the stories of the adventurers who traveled the Great Platte River Road to life. Both entertaining and inspirational, the Archway is a must-see adventure for visitors of all ages.