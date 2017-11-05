Archway to Exhibit Watercolor Paintings through the Holiday Season

Kearney, Neb., — Beginning on November 7, the Archway in Kearney, will exhibit the work of local artist John Lillyman. The exhibition, called John Lillyman: Platte River Series will feature recent watercolor paintings of Platte River scenes.

Mr. Lillyman, who grew up in Australia, learned to paint by helping his father, who was an architect, to make watercolor renderings of building projects. He and his family moved to Kearney 13 years ago and his interest in the Nebraska landscape and the Platte River began.

“The ever-changing Platte River has been a constant fascination for me,” says Mr. Lillyman, “and this series of watercolors reflects the many captivating vistas this lazy old river affords the viewer.”

Archway visitors will have an opportunity to meet the artist and hear him talk about his work on Sunday, November 12 at 2:00pm at the Archway. The work on exhibition is available for sale. Visitors to the Archway for Mr. Lillyman’s artist talk are invited to stay for a free program of traditional folk music with performers Bill Behmer and Gwen Meister, which will be presented in the Archway event room at 2:30.

Since prehistoric times, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once known as the Great Platter River Road, has served as a migratory route across the continent. From the Oregon Trail era to today, the Archway’s family friendly exhibit brings the story of the Great Platte River Road to life. Walk the pioneer trails. See the Pony Express. Experience the Transcontinental Railroad. Hear stories of the Lincoln Highway. Both entertaining and educational, The Archway is a must-see adventure for visitors of all ages.