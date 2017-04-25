Archway Welcomes New American Citizens

Kearney, Neb., April 25, 2017 – The Archway in Kearney, Nebraska, will host a naturalization ceremony on Thursday, April 27, during which approximately 28 immigrants will become American citizens. The ceremony, which begins at 1:00 pm will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Citizenship and Immigration Services. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge to attend.

“The Archway tells the story of immigrants who followed the Platte River through Nebraska in their journey across the continent and helped to build America. It’s a fitting place for this ceremony, during which we welcome new citizens and wish them success in their new home,” said Archway Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori.

Immigrants from all over the state along with their families and friends will gather for the ceremony in the Archway Event Room. Members of American Legion Post #52 of Kearney will participate by posting the colors.