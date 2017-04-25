class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231487 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Archway Welcomes New American Citizens | KRVN Radio

Archway Welcomes New American Citizens

BY The Archway | April 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Archway Welcomes New American Citizens
Courtesy/ The Archway.

Kearney, Neb., April 25, 2017 – The Archway in Kearney, Nebraska, will host a naturalization ceremony on Thursday, April 27, during which approximately 28 immigrants will become American citizens. The ceremony, which begins at 1:00 pm will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Citizenship and Immigration Services. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge to attend.

“The Archway tells the story of immigrants who followed the Platte River through Nebraska in their journey across the continent and helped to build America. It’s a fitting place for this ceremony, during which we welcome new citizens and wish them success in their new home,” said Archway Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori.

Immigrants from all over the state along with their families and friends will gather for the ceremony in the Archway Event Room. Members of American Legion Post #52 of Kearney will participate by posting the colors.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments