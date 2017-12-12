Area fire departments battle blaze

Bertrand, Ne. — The Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department was called to a cornfield fire on Monday 11 miles southwest of Bertrand at 12:12 p.m. near the intersection of Road 728 and Road 434. The fire was started from a hot exhaust pipe on a pickup owned by Wells Flying Service of Holdrege that was being used to take soil samples in the cornfield owned by Brad Schutz (Shutz) of Arapahoe.

With winds gusting to 35 mph and and relative humidity at 35 percent, the decision was made to call the Oxford and Loomis fire departments for mutual aid. At approximately 1:00 p.m, a fast moving cold front moved through the area and for a short period of time, wind gusts of nearly 50 mph hampered firefighting efforts.

An estimated 40 acres of cornstalks and 8 acres of grass, trees and brush were consumed in the fire. Two power poles owned by Twin Valley Public Power Company were also damaged in the blaze. The fire threatened 7 grain bags of corn and 2 large stacks of hay. The fire departments were able to save them.

A total of 27 firefighters responded with 7 grass rigs, 3 tankers, 1 pumper, and 1 equipment truck. Phelps County Emergency Manager, Justin Norris was also on scene. The Oxford and Loomis fire departments were released from the scene at 2:17 p.m. The Bertrand Fire Department remained on scene until 2:29 p.m. One firefighter from Bertrand was taken to the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege by a family member and treated for mild carbon poisoning and smoke inhalation. He was released later Monday evening.