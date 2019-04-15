Area men arrested in Grand Island shooting investigation

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two area men over the weekend in connection with a Grand Island shooting investigation. Thirty-four-year-old(34) Derek Weaver of Eustis was arrested on Saturday and 53-year-old Monty Goin of Cozad was taken into custody on Sunday. Both are named in Hall County arrest warrants on a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

It stems from an incident on January 22, 2019 when Grand Island Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in a Grand Island apartment complex parking lot. Kent Albrecht, a 53-year-old Cozad man, later appeared at a Grand Island hospital for treatment of a gun shot wound to the face. Court records indicate several individuals were involved in arranging a drug transaction leading up to the shooting.

One other person was previously arrested in the ongoing investigation. Twenty-five-year-old(25) Christian Estrada-Comacho of Grand Island is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Robbery. His case is pending in Hall County District Court and has been released on 10% of a $50,000 bond. No one has been charged in connection with the shooting itself.