Armed robbery in Cozad early Monday morning, suspects driving U-Haul

The Cozad Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at a motel near the Interstate 80 interchange. Police Chief Mark Montgomery said it occurred around 2:15am at the Rodeway Inn(809 S. Meridian) as two males entered while wearing masks. One was described as a thin, white male. The other is believed to be a Hispanic male. A handgun was displayed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. One of them may have been called “Shawn”.

Chief Montgomery says the clerk’s purse was later recovered at Cubby’s convenience store in Gothenburg. It appeared the suspects were driving a small, U-Haul cargo van and were last seen traveling westbound on Interstate 80. The Gothenburg Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.