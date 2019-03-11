Armed Robbery occurred in rural Harlan County residence this morning

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into an armed robbery of a rural residence this morning. Sheriff Chris Becker says it occurred around 8:00am at a residence along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans. Three subjects forced their way into a residence and confronted an elderly couple in their bedroom. A warning shot from one of the suspects was apparently fired into a bed but, no one was injured.

Sheriff Becker says the suspects are described as two males, one about 6′ tall and dark complected. The other a white male about 5’5″ tall. They were accompanied by a female. They left the area in a dark-colored mini-van or utility vehicle heading east towards Orleans. They were last spotted traveling eastbound on Highway 136 on the eastern edge of Alma.

About $1,000 in coins were taken in the robbery including silver dollars, presidential coins and state quarters. Also taken were the victim’s cell phones, one of which was later recovered. Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at 308-928-2147.