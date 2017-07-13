Arrest made in area burglaries and numerous stolen items recovered

An ongoing burglary investigation in Dawson and Buffalo counties took a step forward Tuesday July 12, 2017 with the serving of a search warrant at a rural Lexington address. The Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Departments participated in the serving of the warrant that resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen items taken in several Lexington and Dawson County burglaries along with one in the Kearney area. Forty-year-old John Holmquist was arrested at the scene on a Dawson County arrest warrant for Burglary, according to Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz.