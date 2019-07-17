Arrest Made in Assault on Kearney Jogger

KEARNEY – Kearney police have made an arrest in an assault on a jogger on July 12. At approximately 11:00 p.m., on Friday Kearney officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of 8th Avenue in Kearney in response to an assault that had occurred at that location. It was determined that a 31-year-old Kearney woman was jogging when she was tackled to the ground by a male subject that had ridden up behind her on a bicycle. The man also made some threats towards the victim but the woman was able to fight off the subject. The male subject departed after the woman began screaming and the neighbor’s came to her aid. The woman received minor injuries during the assault, however did not require any medical treatment.

Keith Barrett, age 19, was later arrested for Third Degree Assault (Class I Misdemeanor) and Terroristic Threats (Class IIIA Felony), in regards to the incident. A Class IIIA Felony is punishable by a maximum of three years imprisonment and eighteen months post-release supervision or ten thousand dollars fine, or both. A Class I Misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum of not more than one year imprisonment, or one thousand dollars fine, or both with no minimum.