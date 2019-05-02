Arrest Made in Connection with Blair House Fire

Blair, Neb. — Investigators with the State Fire Marshal arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the April 24th residential structure fire that occurred at 1253 Park Street, Blair.

The Blair Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 4:22 a.m., and a State Fire Marshal Investigator was later called to determine the origin and cause.

Upon further investigation of the incident, Cory English, 37, of Blair, was arrested for second-degree arson and lodged at the Washington County Jail.

The fire remains under investigation.