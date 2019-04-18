Arrest Made in Connection with Residential Structure Fire

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379753 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Alyssa Sanders Deputy State Fire Marshal #8714 Public Information Officer/ Fire Prevention | April 18, 2019
APRIL 18, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — State Fire Marshal investigators have arrested a man in connection with a residential structure fire, Wednesday at 2109 W. 16th St.

The North Platte Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 6:10 p.m. and the State Fire Marshal was called to determine origin and cause.

Upon further investigation of the structure, the cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary. Kevin Donnelly, 60, of North Platte, was arrested for second-degree arson and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

The State Fire Marshal Agency was assisted by the North Platte Fire Department and the North Platte Police Department.

The fire remains under investigation.

