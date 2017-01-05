class="single single-post postid-206346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Arrest made in Lexington homicide investigation | KRVN Radio

Arrest made in Lexington homicide investigation

BY KRVN News | January 5, 2017
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Jose Nazario Regalado-Mendez.

A 37-year-old rural Lexington man has been arrested in a Lexington murder case. Jose Nazario Regalado-Mendez was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening. It stems from an investigation at his residence north of Lexington where the remains of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez were recovered during the execution of search warrant on December 12, 2016.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sheriff’s Office investigators were notified around November 29, 2016 of a possible homicide at Regalado-Mendez’s residence. It led to the search warrant and the discovery of human remains along with drug equipment that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Regalado-Mendez was questioned about the human remains and denied any knowledge of them or his involvement that led to the remains being discovered. A continuing investigation led investigators to determine that arloundOctober 4, 2016 Regalado-Mendez pointed a firearm at Hernandez and fired it at him, which contributed to his death.

Regalado-Mendez was arraigned in Dawson County Court Thursday on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. Judge Jeff Wightman ordered him held without bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for January 26, 2017 at 3:00pm.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
