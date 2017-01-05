Arrest made in Lexington homicide investigation

A 37-year-old rural Lexington man has been arrested in a Lexington murder case. Jose Nazario Regalado-Mendez was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening. It stems from an investigation at his residence north of Lexington where the remains of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez were recovered during the execution of search warrant on December 12, 2016.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sheriff’s Office investigators were notified around November 29, 2016 of a possible homicide at Regalado-Mendez’s residence. It led to the search warrant and the discovery of human remains along with drug equipment that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Regalado-Mendez was questioned about the human remains and denied any knowledge of them or his involvement that led to the remains being discovered. A continuing investigation led investigators to determine that arloundOctober 4, 2016 Regalado-Mendez pointed a firearm at Hernandez and fired it at him, which contributed to his death.

Regalado-Mendez was arraigned in Dawson County Court Thursday on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. Judge Jeff Wightman ordered him held without bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for January 26, 2017 at 3:00pm.